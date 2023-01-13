Purcellville Mayor Stanley J. Milan and Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut clashed with council member Mary Jane Williams over citizen and business comments about Loudoun County’s Fields Farm sports complex and Rt. 690 interchange projects.
Traditionally, when residents email comments to the council, they are read into the minutes during the “Citizen and Business Comments” portion of the agenda by various members of the council.
At the council’s Jan. 10 meeting Williams said that she had multiple emailed comments that needed to be read. She began reading through several comments in support of the county’s planned projects before stopping.
“In the interest of time, we can add those to the record,” Milan said.
Bertaut said that not a single comment was in against the interchange.
“Well, maybe you can find those, and you can read those into the record then,” Williams responded adding, “It’s not a pissing contest.”
“Who said it was?” Milan responded back before banging his gavel. “I’m asking a question: are all those comments from citizens that live inside Purcellville?”
“Or they have businesses inside Purcellville, yes,” Williams said.
Milan asked how many more comments Williams had to read, to which she responded, “approximately 29 more.”
“I would like the record to state that the mayor and vice mayor have said that the citizen’s comments could not be read into the record,” she said. Milan said that they could be included in the record.
After the adjournment of the meeting, Milan said he had something else to add.
“Everybody needs to relax. We are trying to get through this the best we can. There is no nefarious intent in any way. We have to establish some kind of trust here. OK, that’s paramount. So, let’s move into the new year with trust but verify…relax everybody, just chill,” he said.
The county has been working with the town to come to an agreement on the planned Fields Farm sports complex, park and ride lot and a Rt. 7/690 interchange. The town sent the county’s revised plans to the Planning Commission for review at a Dec. 13 meeting. Residents have voiced support for and against the projects at town meetings in the past both in person and via comments emailed to the council and read into the meeting minutes.
Loudoun Now has requested copies of the citizen and business comments that were added to the record.
This article has been updated to correct a statement from Vice Mayor Bertaut Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:45 p.m.
