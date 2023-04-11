Purcellville Interim Town Manager John Anzivino quit in the middle of the Town Council’s meeting Tuesday night, after Council member Mary F. “Boo” Bennett made a motion to amend the proposed town budget lowering the cost of living raise for staff members from 5% to 2%.
Anzivino, who has been leading the council through a series of budget work sessions to allow detailed review of each department, objected to the motion, which was made without prior consultation with him and outside the established budget deliberations.
Anzivino said he had never seen anything like it and other actions taken by the council in his 40 years of experience with municipal governments.
“It’s not something I’m going to continue with,” he said.
He called the motion by Bennett a surprise.
“You have two meetings scheduled that are general, public discussions on the budget by the council. Those are where your amendments should take place … but it’s not so much the council exercising its right to reduce the budget, it’s how it’s being done,” he said.
Mayor Stanley J. Milan said he would be willing to delay consideration of the budget amendment until the April 26 budget meeting.
“Is that what you’re suggesting?” he asked Anzivino.
“I’m not suggesting anything. I’ve made my position clear … As I said, it’s a partnership between the manager and the council and this is completely unannounced to me tonight. I had no room, no time for preparation and I’m looking at the staff, I’m looking at the public here. And I’m here because I want to be. I don’t have to be here. And I came because you needed help … at the same time I expect a little heads up on things, and I’m not getting it, so I’m ready to go,” Anzivino said.
He said he had talked with Milan that week about when budget amendments should be proposed during the review process.
“I’ll stand by my principles as a professional … if that offends the council, I’m sorry,” he said.
It concluded Anzivino’s second stint as the town’s interim town manager. In 2017, he stepped into the job after the departure of former interim town manager Alex Vanegas, who was fired amid a management and Town Council scandal.
More recently, Anzivino was hired as a consultant to review the town’s staffing and pay, and frictions between the council and staff.
After calling a short recess, the council met in closed session with newly appointed attorney John Cafferky—who stepped into the role after Town Attorney Sally Hankins resigned two weeks ago after 10 years on the staff.
Anzivino packed up his desk during the recess and told Loudoun Now that he would be making the three-hour drive home to Urbanna in the morning.
After the closed session, Milan said the town would reach out to Interim Zoning Administrator Martha Mason Semmes to ask her to stand in as town manager. Semmes, a veteran municipal planner and manager, served as Middleburg’s town administrator from 2010 to 2019.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Milan also publicly clashed with the Police Chief Police Cynthia McAlister.
During the brief discussion on Bennett’s motion, Milan said he thought a 2% raise was reasonable in the face of economic difficulty facing the whole town.
“In what universe?” a man from the audience asked loudly. Milan asked McAlister to escort the man out of the building. The man responded that he would walk himself out and left.
From the dais, Milan criticized McAlister’s inaction, claiming she met his request with a scoff.
“If you’re dedicated to your trade and you see an unruly person in the chambers, and the council asks to escort this individual out—that was a surprise to me,” he said.
“Every person in here has the freedom of speech,” McAlister said. “He was not unruly. He made a bit of an outburst. He was not unruly. He didn’t raise to the level of disorderly, nor was I going to interfere with his freedom of speech.”
Bennett said that the man raised and shook his fist.
McAlister told Milan removing the man forcibly would require arresting him, which couldn’t be legally justified under the circumstances.
After the meeting, Milan told Deputy Police Chief Dave Dailey to “be ready to stand in.”
The council is scheduled to meet again on Wednesday, March 12 for a budget meeting.
