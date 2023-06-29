The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday heard from JK Land Holdings about plans to build a commerce center just north of the town limits, leaving town leaders with a decision to make—whether to annex the 117 acres.
The project is located on the north side of Rt. 7 east of Purcellville Road, between the Mayfair and Wright Farm neighborhoods. JK Holdings is planning to submit a rezoning application to the county this week, according to Walsh Colucci Lubely & Walsh Senior Land Planner Michael Romeo. The application seeks a change in zoning from the current JLMA-3, which allows one house per three acres, to PD-IP, which allows for light and medium industrial uses.
Romeo briefed the council on plans for the commerce center as well as the changes that would occur if the council decided to annex the property.
“If we were to rezone under the county’s ordinance and under their polices, we would be required to provide 70 feet of right away width through our entire property known as the North Collector Road,” Romeo said.
The town removed references to a Northern Collector Road from its Town Plan, but the county’s transportation plan continues to show that corridor on the north side of Rt. 7.
He said that the company would also improve the portion of Purcellville Road on the edge of the property to comply with Virginia of Department of Transportation requirements.
“The improvements that we would provide along the entire front edge would make it a very safe road. We would have left and right turn lanes at each entrance,” Romeo said, adding that they would widen the road as well.
He said that if the town annexed the property, the company would not be required to build the collector road unless the town wanted it.
“We would just have internal roadways,” he said. “We would not look to connect any other property outside of the town.”
Romeo said they would also use the town’s sewer system if annexed.
He said the project would fit in with the existing land use pattern of the town.
“This is the industrial center of the town,” he said. “The Valley Industrial Park is located just across Purcellville Road from the Valley Commerce site.”
Council Member Mary F. “Boo” Bennett asked whether the company would consider not rezoning the area and staying with the by-right use of the land.
Romeo said it was not the company’s preference.
“The opportunity for a business park at this location makes all the sense in the world,” he said.
Mayor Stanley J. Milan asked what type of businesses the company was looking to draw.
“The types of businesses would be a range of different businesses,” Romeo said. “It would be a lot of businesses that are looking for space within town or maybe are looking to relocate to a property that’s got more room for them.”
Milan also asked how big of a development was being planned and how long until construction would begin.
Romeo said they envision about 1.2 million square feet of development and that it could be two to three years before construction would begin.
Mayfair neighborhood residents voiced concerns during the public comment portion of the meeting. The neighborhood’s single point of entrance, Mayfair Crown Drive, connects to Purcellville Road directly across from the planned commerce center.
“I hope the council and the developing party here takes into consideration. Having a road connected to Mayfair, to a community road, probably isn’t the best idea,” Daniel Carvill said. “Especially when we start using the words again ‘Northern Collector Road,’ increasing the traffic on Mayfair Crown is terrible idea.”
“It’s my belief that the majority of residents, especially those that live nearby would prefer homes instead of an industrial park complex across the street from their community,” Christine Green said.
“I believe the town residents, and the surrounding residents have spoken loud and clear that they are against the Northern Collector Road,” Wright Farm HOA board member Lydia Clark said. “… That road will go right behind somebody’s house.”
JK Land Holdings CEO Chuck Kuhn said he wanted to preserve western Loudoun County and promised that the aesthetics of the center would far exceed the design in the town’s current industrial park.
“Change is difficult on everyone,” he said. “Change is especially difficult on a community, but we have to advance. We have to move forward. But the same concerns Wright’s Farm is bringing here tonight, the same concerns about traffic that Mayfair is bringing here tonight, are the identical concerns that were brought when their communities were being built here,” Kuhn said. “I stand here in front of you tonight with this opportunity for the town because residential has been voted down twice on this parcel. … We absolutely will continue, and we’ve done it on a number of occasions, continue to work with the HOAs, the citizens, and the communities here in Purcellville.”
Milan said the Town Council would need to make some hard decisions.
“Unfortunately, if the town does nothing, the county will get their Northern Collector Road. They’re still putting the camel’s nose under the tent,” he said. “How do we prevent that? How do we control that? Again, we have, like I’ve said before, attacks on our boundaries from the county from 7/690 [planned interchange], the Northern Collector Road, and [Route] 287.”
