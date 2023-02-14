The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday voted to petition the Circuit Court for a special election this November to fill a seat on the council vacated by the election of Stanley J. Milan to mayor.
The motion comes after conflict between council members on whether the special election was required by law amid conflicting town charter and state code requirements.
After the seat was vacated by Milan on Jan. 1, he made a motion to appoint Ron Rise Jr. to the seat which carried 4-2 with council members Erin Rayner and Mary Jane Williams opposed. Rise had campaigned on a slate with Milan and council members Carol Luke and Mary “Boo” Bennett, but did not get enough votes for a seat on the council.
Under that motion, the majority stated Rise would serve in the seat for the remaining two years of the term, as permitted by a clause in the town charter. However that action ran contrary to the advice provided by Town Attorney Sally Hankins since December that a special election in November was required by state law.
Special elections to fill town council seats are not uncommon, as members of town councils move out of town, win election to other offices or simply step down.
During a Jan. 24 meeting when the council was expected to request the special election, Milan and Vice Mayor Christopher Bertuat announced that a member of the Virginia Municipal League had advised them an election was not necessary and the council voted 4-2-1, with Rise abstaining and Williams and Rayner opposed, to send a letter to the Circuit Court that the position had been filled and to not request a special election.
After that meeting, letters obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request showed that VML General Counsel Roger Wiley had a week earlier, on Jan. 17, emailed Milan advising him state code requires a special election, despite differing language in town charter. That email was not disclosed publicly or shared with all council members or the town staff before the vote.
“Under the state code section, which is controlling, the town council may make an interim appointment, but that appointment only lasts until a special eviction [sic] can be held to choose a permanent replacement. I don’t believe, therefore that the council can simply make the interim appointment for the entire two years remaining on your council term,” Wiley wrote. “Instead, the council will need to ask your circuit court to schedule a special election to fill the council seat for the remainder of the term.”
Hankins also had written a confidential memo to the council advising them that failure to request a special election could be found as failure to carry out a duty, potentially exposing members to a misdemeanor criminal charge.
Rayner and Williams who said they support holding the special election filed a Writ of Mandamus against Milan, Luke, Bennett, and Bertaut on Feb. 3 seeking a Circuit Court judge to order the council to act in accordance with the law.
The issue returned to the Town Council agenda Tuesday night, with Hankins again urging the council to request the special election. “My advice remains to correct the mistake,” Hankins said.
She noted that the Town Council and each of the individual members would be responsible for retaining legal counsel for the court proceedings because she would have to recuse herself, and the town’s insurance company had declined to defend the case.
“They are interpreting this as a willful action against the law,” she said.
Milan and Bertaut said they talked with other attorneys who supported their position because of ambiguity over whether the town charter or state code provisions would apply. Under questioning Milan did not name that attorney.
Hankins said there was no ambiguity.
The matter appeared headed for court until Milan called a recess in the meeting. When the council reconvened, Rise, who had abstained from previous discussions on the matter, made the motion to request a special election.
“I have consistently tried to stay as neutral as possible,” he said. “I felt that anything I could say one way or the other could be used. I think it’s time that I make a brief statement. I am so humbled and appreciative of those council members that have stood behind me even in the face of such scrutiny. I took this appointment to serve the people of Purcellville, I never wanted this to dominate the conversation.”
The motion carried unanimously, although Bertaut said he was voting “under protest”.
The debate highlighted the continuing tensions among council members.
Milan said he was disappointed in the action taken by Rayner and Williams adding, “but I am not surprised.”
Williams said she took the action because she did not want to be charged with a crime.
Milan said the lawsuit was part of a bigger conspiracy.
“This idea that the council is doing things illegal is erroneous,” Milan said. “This is false. There is a second town council: the formal one you see here, and those that are working in the shadows to manipulate staff into doing what they’ve decided.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.