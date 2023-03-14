The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday night voted to rescind its Feb. 28 approval of county plans for a park-and-ride commuter lot, following a years-long saga for the long-delayed project.
The vote was a last-minute addition to the agenda made by Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut at the start of the March 14 council meeting. It carried 5-2 with council members Mary Jane Williams and Erin Rayner opposed. The original motion to approve plans for the lot had passed 5-2 with Mayor Stanley J. Milan and Council Member Mary F. “Boo” Bennett opposed.
The lot was one of several county projects in town that had been waiting for permits and approvals for more than two years. Another application next to the commuter lot, for the Fields Farm Park sports complex, had already been withdrawn by the county after prolonged negotiations with the Town Council and Planning Commission leaders. The Board of Supervisors now plans to build the sports park west of the town boundaries.
While the Purcellville Town Council was meeting Tuesday night, nine miles away in the county government center in Leesburg, at a county Board of Supervisors finance committee meeting, county Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure Design Program Manager Mark Hoffman had just reported the commuter lot had finally been approved.
The lot is one of two projects funded with state-administered SMART SCALE grants, and which county staff members have warned were threatened by the continued delays. Failing to show progress on those projects, they warned repeatedly, could even impact the county’s chances of winning that funding in the future. County Administrator Tim Hemstreet said staff members would gear up construction on the project as soon as possible.
“Our requirement from the Commonwealth Transportation Board and VDOT is to use them as expeditiously as possible. We are in the red in terms of the timing for this project,” he said. “A lot of that is having to do with the time it has taken to get through the process with the town. So, we want to prosecute the work on the construction of the of the commuter lot as expeditiously as possible.”
Less than an hour later, that schedule was no longer an issue.
That commuter lot approval came with 12 conditions, including that county staff members work with town to realign a section of road connecting to Woodgrove High School and to build a buffer to protect the Mayfair Crown neighborhood. County staff members, he said, were moving on to that work.
But Town Council members on Tuesday cited the buffer and road alignment as reasons to overturn their previous approval. Council members said county representatives were not “acting in good faith” when they withdrew the applications for the Fields Farm sports complex, which originally was the application that included the negotiated buffer between the school access road and the Mayfair Crown neighborhood before those negotiations were tied to the commuter lot application.
Council member Ronald Rise Jr. said that his understanding was that approving the county projects meant that important town projects would also be able to advance.
“There are town projects that to my understanding were essentially dead in the water without the road … To me, town projects and town budget, debt, is very important,” he said. “So, I didn’t want to essentially kill town projects at the same time. So it was a hard made decision process. So, I would like to have more discussion.”
The town’s plans for a new water tower and new police station are near the planned school access road route.
Interim Town Manager John Anzivino warned that if the town rescinded its previous vote, the application would not be opened back up for a new round of negotiation—it would be ended. If the county decided to continue pursuing the commuter lot, the entire application process would need to start again, with new applications and new review by the town Planning Commission and Town Council.
“I also want you to think about the impact on the relationship between the town and the county, voting for something and then rescinding that vote when they are anticipating spending those funds in accordance with their programs,” he said. “… It will, I believe, have a strong reaction from the county.”
“I really think we need to think about the long-term effects of doing this and our relationship with the county, future funding, and what it’s going to do for our town moving forward in the next 10 years, 15 years,” council member Erin Rayner agreed. “I think that we can get what we would like from the county. I think they’ll meet. With the road to Woodgrove, the park-and-ride, they’ll make it the way we want to. I just think we need to think long and hard about the long-term effects of doing this.”
Mayor Stanley J. Milan blamed the county for damaging the relationship, and said the county government had pulled a “switcheroo.”
“The onus is not on the town, the onus is on the county not being faithful and honest and truthful with us,” Milan said.
“They flipped the script, they said no, we’re going to pull the athletic fields permits, and we’re going to revert back for the original design for the park-and-ride after eight months of negotiation,” he said. “So the relationship was severed or damaged at that point. If you want to maintain a clear and honest and open relationship, you would honor what you’ve discussed.”
"I want to say that I'm shocked, but I'm honestly not. Purcellville's new Mayor and Council can't seem to get out of their own way,” district Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge), wrote by text message after the council’s vote. “I'm told that a reason for their reversal was confusion over what they previously voted to approve as the County's application was too complex. Seriously?!? This was a simple park-and-ride lot and second entrance to Woodgrove application. What kind of elected official votes on something that they are confused about? Never vote on anything until you understand what it is that you're voting on...”
“Hopefully the Town will properly inform residents that the reality of their vote to reverse the previous approval will be the end of commuter bus service to Purcellville (meaning more commuter traffic on Rt. 7) and cancellation of the county's plan to construct a second entrance to Woodgrove H.S."
Town government delays continue to impact other county projects in Purcellville, including a planned Rt. 7/Rt. 690 interchange, which also is partially funded with $9.6 million of SMART SCALE money. County staff members, in an attempt to protect Loudoun’s reputation with state grant makers, had contacted VDOT to explain the delays. Hoffman said they were told VDOT could not provide any relief on that schedule.
He said county staff members are now reaching out to Commonwealth Transportation Board members to brief them on the situation.
“We’re doing what we can to at least make sure the decision makers know what’s going on,” he said.
Town delays have also caused the county to move several projects to land just outside town limits, where the county is in the process of buying 143 acres. Supervisors on the board’s finance committee voted unanimously to recommend moving plans for the Fields Farm Park sports complex to the new land, along with designating that land as the site for a planned Western Loudoun Recreation Center and Purcellville Library replacement.
“I'm hopeful that we can move forward with a park facility for western Loudoun that they deserve, even if the Purcellville Town Council doesn't seem to think so,” Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said.
