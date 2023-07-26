Members of the Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday signaled a willingness to consider an annexation request as part of a proposal to develop a 7-acre hospitality center along Rt. 287 just north of town.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the council heard from Aaron McCleary, Casey Chapman and Sam Chapman, partners in the CaseCo construction company, regarding their plans to build a hotel, a farm-to-fork restaurant, a gas station, and a multi-purpose welcome center on land bordered by Berlin Turnpike, Rt. 7, and St. Francis Court.
“We know the importance of this corner,” McCleary said. “It’s the entry into our town. We very much value what this town is and how it looks, and we know that this could be the welcome of this town.”
McCleary said the group had not spent a lot of time on the specific design of the buildings because they wanted to work with the town from the early planning stages to achieve an aesthetic that both they and the town were happy with.
“We really are excited about this opportunity and the opportunity to work with the town from the early stages to develop this property, from design aspects, from look, size, scale and obviously uses as well,” he said.
McCleary said the hotel would provide a place for tourists to stay in town rather than losing their business to places like Leesburg or Winchester. He said it would likely include a restaurant, an event space that could host about 200 people, and a pool.
“We catch [tourists] on a Friday but then we don’t have them Saturday and Sunday,” Casey Chapman said. “We lose it. We lose those dollars. With this, the idea is we capture them Friday, now we have them Saturday and they’re exploring other shops and areas in town and restaurants. They go out, they stay, we got them Sunday. It’s creating that repeat, that secondary pathway to get that tax base to go up.”
McCleary said the property would be set back from the road to allow for a buffer.
“[The Virginia Department of Transportation] maintains about a 100-foot buffer from [Rt.] 287 to the edge of the property line already,” he said. “We’re proposing an additional 25-foot buffer before the parking lots even start, and then the closest building is actually about 200 feet off of [Rt.] 287.”
Council members said they were pleased with the concept as long as the developer could keep with the rural aesthetic shown in sample renderings.
Council member Rayner said she liked the idea of a hotel in part because it gave parents of Patrick Henry College students a place to stay in town and provided a place to house guests attending local weddings.
Mayor Stanley J. Milan said he also liked the preliminary concept.
“It’s been on my mind for a while of what we can do to bring tourists to our community after hearing the Visit Loudoun presentation that said there is three billion dollars of tourism in Loudoun County and we’re not getting any of it …” he said. “The location, I think, is ideal meaning that it is right off of highway seven.”
“I like this, if it can look like what you’ve presented, if it can have the rustic look like a Cracker Barrel,” Milan said.
Council members also expressed some concerns over the impact on St. Francis Church and what signage would look like.
Vice Mayor Bertaut asked if the plan required annexation by the town.
“I believe the pathway forward without annexation would require us to do additional things on our part to make that happen,” Casey Chapman said. “So, is it possible? I believe there is a pathway forward, but it would be a multiple phase path for us to get there.”
“What Purcellville has, the advantage over Lucketts or Hillsboro is that we sit at the epicenter of the tourism in western Loudoun,” Sam Chapman said. “This is the first exit when you get to western Loudoun to get off. So, people coming out here by the hundreds of thousands every year to start their day at wineries and breweries and wherever else. I see this as a first stop, somewhat of a welcome center.”
Council members voted via straw poll to proceed with the next steps of working with the developers and learn more about annexing the property.
It was the second possible annexation request presented to the council, coming just a month after a similar request was made by JK Land Holdings for another parcel north of town limits.
(1) comment
A development like that should certainly make the afternoon gridlock in that area even more enjoyable.
Good grief. Fix the roads!
