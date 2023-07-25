The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday appointed Loren “Rick” Bremseth to serve as town manager on a permanent basis.
Bremseth has served as interim manager since the resignation of former interim manager Glen Adams on June 6. He is fourth person to serve as town manager this year.
The Purcellville area resident and former Navy Seal was selected for the interim appointment as the council conducted a nationwide search for town manager candidates.
Mayor Stanley J. Milan said he was appreciative of the work that Bremseth had done. Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut agreed.
“I have been more than pleased with the performance of our current town manager,” Bertaut said.
The motion to appoint Bremseth passed 5-0-2, with council members Mary Jane Williams and Erin Rayner abstaining. Rayner said she was abstaining because she was not yet ready to vote for an appointment. Williams did not give a reason for her abstention.
Also, during Tuesday’s meeting, the council declined to appoint a town zoning administrator. Since Don Dooley resigned in January, Martha Mason Semmes has been serving in the post on a contract basis. Her contract expires July 31.
Bremseth recommended at the meeting that the council appoint Planning Manger Boyd Lawrence, who was hired in May to replace Dooley, as an interim zoning administrator until a permanent one was chosen. He said that the duties of zoning administrator were included in Lawrence’s job description.
Council member Mary F. “Boo” Bennett said that if the planning manager reported to the town manager, but the zoning administrator reported to the Town Council she said the positions should be held by two different people.
Bennett suggested Town Attorney John Cafferky and his firm Blankinship and Keith should handle those duties.
Gifford Hampshire, who attended the council meeting in the Cafferky’s stead, said the firm would respectfully decline that additional duty, noting the firm did not have a zoning administrator on staff.
“You do not want a lawyer as your zoning administrator,” he said.
The council decided to delay the vote until after its August recess.
