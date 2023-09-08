The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic stabbing that occurred this morning at a South Riding home as well as a fatal pedestrian crash that took the life of the suspect.
According to the report, the stabbing was reported on Pilgrim Square shortly before 9:50 a.m. Sept. 8. A man was stabbed by his adult daughter and was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as not life threatening.
Just after 10:30 a.m., callers reported a pedestrian, later identified as the suspect in the stabbing incident, was hit and killed by a truck in the westbound lanes of Rt. 50 at the Loudoun County Parkway intersection.
The highway reopened just before 2:30 p.m.
