The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday night in the Chantilly area.
According to the report, deputies were called to the area of Bull Run Post Office Road and Cedar Ridge Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Aug. 16 for a report of a car that overturned and struck a utility pole. The driver died at the scene. A passenger was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening. The identity of the driver, an adult male, was not release pending notification to his family.
The Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. Witnesses who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz at 703-771-1021.
