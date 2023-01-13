Circuit Court Judge Stephen E. Sincavage on Thursday upheld six felony convictions stemming from the Jan. 2, 2021, shootout with Loudoun deputies at the Sterling Walmart and accepted a guilty plea on an additional charge.
Following a May 2022 jury trial, Steven E. Thodos faces sentences of 20 years to life in prison on the three most serious charges, two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and aggravated malicious wounding. He also was found guilty of two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, which carry mandatory minimum three-year prison sentences, and grand larceny.
During the Jan. 12 hearing, he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a charge that had been scheduled for a separate trial and carries a sentence or up to 5 years in jail.
The incident began just before 5 p.m. Jan. 2, 2021, when loss prevention officers at the Sterling Walmart detained Thodos on suspicion of stealing items, claiming he was “skip scanning” merchandise at the checkout—that is, putting some items with his purchases without processing them in the payment system.
Thodos was being held in a room with the civilian security officers and two other suspected shoplifters when Deputy First Class Camron Gentry arrived. The suspect resisted the deputy’s efforts to pat him down and search him. When Deputy First Class Charles Ewing arrived, they tried to search him together but were thrown to the ground. They said Thodos then pulled out a handgun and fired at them. The loss prevention officers also sustained injuries. As the suspect ran from the security office and out of the store, Ewing fired shots at Thodos, striking him in the arm.
Thodos then stole a pickup from a nearby business and led law enforcement on a chase down Rt. 28 into Fairfax County, where he crashed and later was arrested.
During Thursday’s hearing, Thodos’ attorneys sought to have the jury verdicts set aside, arguing that evidence was not adequate to support some of the charges and that others were duplicative. Sincavage denied those motions.
A daylong sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 20.
