The Virginia Sons of the American Revolution have recognized Loudoun Deputy First Class Camron Gentry and Deputy First Class Charles Ewing for their heroism and lifesaving, following local recognition last year.
Ewing and Gentry were recognized last April by the local John Champe Chapter, awarding Gentry a Heroism Medal and Citation and Ewing a Life Saving Medal and Citation. Gentry was subsequently selected as the best Virginia SAR Heroism nominee of 2022 among all such nominees across the state, and Ewing was selected as the best Virginia Society SAR Life Saving nominee of 2022. They were selected by the statewide organization’s Public Service and Heroism Committee.
On Jan. 2, 2021, Gentry and Ewing responded to the Walmart at Dulles Crossing Plaza for a report of a suspected shoplifter. The suspect shot Gentry and two security workers before fleeing the store. Ewing fired at the suspect as he fled, then gave medical care to Gentry including applying a tourniquet. He is credited with saving Gentry’s life.
Gentry underwent numerous surgeries and more than a month in the hospital. He returned to duty this February, assigned to the Training Division.
Members of the Sergeant Major John Champe Chapter and sheriff’s office command staff presented the statewide awards at a surprise gathering Thursday, March 16. Each awardee is presented with a monetary award, an engraved acrylic award, and is recognized in a booklet published and distributed at the SAR National Congress each July.
