The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of a Monday night house fire that caused nearly $1 million in damages, displaced a family of six, and sent two firefighters to the hospital.
According to Loudoun County Fire-Rescued, at 6:49 p.m. Aug. 21, dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting a house fire with people possibly trapped inside a home on Smokey View Court near Round Hill.
Fire and Rescue units from Round Hill, Philomont, Purcellville, Hamilton, Loudoun Heights, Leesburg, Moorefield, and Mt. Weather were dispatched to the scene. Additionally, a Tanker Task Force was requested to transport water.
The occupants were outside the home.
Upon arrival, firefighters found fire at the front of the house, smoke from the eaves, and requested additional resources. While most of the fire was involving the garage area, it extended into home and attic.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. Six residents were displaced and are staying locally with family. Two firefighters working at the scene were transported to area hospitals for evaluation.
The damage was estimated at $999,000, including $624,500 in structural damages and $375,000 in contents.
The home’s smoke alarms worked as designed, alerting those inside and neighboring homes, according to the agency. Learn more about smoke alarms, home escape planning and other fire safety information, go to loudoun.gov/fire or call the LCFR Fire Marshal’s Office at 703-737-8600.
That's the second garage fire on a cul-de-sac in less than a month.
