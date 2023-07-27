The Sheriff’s Office is investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened this morning in the area of Rt. 50 and Pleasant Valley Road.
According to the preliminary report, the crash happened at 5:46 a.m. July 27. The pedestrian, an adult male, died at the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
On July 28, the Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Shawn M. Potter, 44, of Chantilly. As of that time, no charges had been filed in the case.
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call Investigator M. Lotz at 703-771-1021.
This is so sad to read about. We pedestrians don't stand a chance when we're up against 2,500 pounds of steel. My sincere condolences go out to the family of the victim. RIP
