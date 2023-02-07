A Sugarland Run resident is hospitalized in critical condition after being rescued from a burning home Monday morning.
According to Loudoun Fire-Rescue, emergency crews from stations in Cascades, Kincora, Sterling Park and Fairfax County responded to the Thrush Road home after a fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Feb. 6. Upon their arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire at the rear of the home.
While the engine crews worked to extinguish the fire, rescue squad personnel forced entry into the home to search for trapped occupants. They found an unconscious adult and three unresponsive pets. Paramedics initiated advanced life support procedures and transported the victim to Inova Lansdowne Hospital. Loudoun County Animal Services responded to assist with two dogs and one cat that did not survive.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.