After a Loudoun grand jury on Monday handed down felony indictments, Circuit Court trials have been set in September for the suspects in the Jan. 2 killing of a Hamilton man and the April 2 shooting at the Dulles Town Center mall.
Angus Brown, 24, is scheduled for a seven-day jury trial beginning Sept. 13. He is charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly killed his father with a hatchet in their Hamilton-area home.
Alan W. Colie, 31, faces a five-day trial starting Sept. 25. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and two other felonies after he allegedly shot a man who was harassing him at the mall’s food court during the filming of a pranking video.
Both men are being held without bond.
