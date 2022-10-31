A Loudoun Circuit Court jury on Monday began hearing evidence in the first of two trials planned for the suspects in the December 2021 fatal shooting of Najat Chemlali Goode, 57, in her Brambleton home.
Abdul Waheed is charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
Waheed was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with being an accessory to murder before and after the fact—allegedly aiding the suspected shooter, Furqan Syed, by driving him to and from the scene.
During an earlier preliminary hearing in District Court, county prosecutors narrowed the charge to being an accessory after the fact, a charge that was confirmed by a grand jury indictment. Last week, prosecutors secured a direct indictment from a grand jury on a new charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and dropped the accessory charge.
To secure a conviction, prosecutors will be required to prove that Waheed had advance knowledge of Syed’s plans and agreed to participate in the shooting—elements defense attorney Kelly King said Waheed denied in interviews with investigators.
Waheed’s trial is scheduled to last 10 days.
The conspiracy charge is a class 5 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Syed is charged with first-degree murder, armed burglary, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of felonies. His trial is scheduled to start April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.