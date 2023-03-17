Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office has secured felony charges against three suspects accused of starting a fire at the former Westpark Golf Club building Jan. 23.
Marco Alexander Mendoza Monjaras of Leesburg, Elizabeth Caudill of Purcellville, and Adrian Mario Larrazabal of Leesburg were arrested March 16 on charges of arson, entering the building with the intent to commit arson, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
They were identified as suspects in the case from surveillance that was established following fires that occurred there earlier in the month, the agency reported.
The cases have been set for preliminary hearings on April 20 in Loudoun County District Court.
