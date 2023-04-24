After an approximately four-and-a-half-hour sentencing hearing, Steven E. Thodos was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he shot at two deputies—severely injuring one—in the Dulles Crossing Plaza Walmart store Jan. 2, 2021.
Judge Stephen E. Sincavage heard evidence from the Commonwealth Attorney’s office and testimony from both deputies involved in the shooting – Camron Gentry and Charles Ewing, as well as Ewing’s wife.
They testified about the physical and mental injury that both families were still enduring because of Thodos’s actions. Gentry, who was shot multiple times, spent 43 days in the hospital and underwent numerous surgeries, said that he still attends physical therapy three times a week, lives in constant pain and will never be able to regain the physical abilities he had before his injury.
Ewing, who gave life-saving treatment to Gentry, said he has undergone enormous mental trauma due to the events of that day. He said before joining the Sheriff’s Department, he was a paratrooper in the military leading more than 150 combat missions.
“The way this incident happened affected me more than any of that did,” he said.
Now he said he struggles to cope with normal at-home activities including spending time with his two toddlers, saying that their screaming, or what he described as “normal toddler behavior,” is too much sensory overload for him.
Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shaniqua Clark Nelson also said that Thodos had previously been convicted and served time in Tennessee for firing a weapon into a vehicle where one person was injured.
The defense argued that while Thodos should be incarcerated, he is a victim of complex trauma due to abuse and neglect throughout his childhood.
Sincavage heard testimony from Thodos’s aunt and cousins who shared happy memories with him and said his parents had mistreated him and his four siblings, choosing to spend their money on alcohol and drugs.
Defense attorney Adam Pouilliard said the trauma endured by Thodos resulted in hypersensitivity and paranoia.
“These aren’t calculated actions,” he said. “They are horrible decisions that are the impact of horrible psychological trauma.”
After about an hour and a half of deliberation, Sincavage said he had considered the totality of both sides’ arguments.
“What stands out to me most, as I review the evidence in this case, I think it’s fair to say that lives were taken,” he said. “The normal hopeful lives that Deputy Gentry and Deputy Ewing were going to have as of Jan. 1, 2021 are gone.”
Sincavage said that Thodos may appeal the court’s decision, which he said he will do.
The Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office released a statement by Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj stating, “We remain appreciative of Deputies First Class Camron Gentry and Charles Ewing, Walmart Asset Protection Associates, Jade Pusloskie and Muhammad Amin and Ronald Simoneau for being steadfast since Jan. 2, 2021. They and their families have endured a long and traumatic experience that we hope take a turn towards healing.”
He should have been given life for the attempted capital murder on a law enforcement officer counts plus the maximum for the theft and firearm. Virginia has been going soft especially with the abolition of the death penalty.
Election year. Buta had to finally get tough on somebody.
Sickness is not a defense!
Should be a lot more than 60 years. I’m tired of the “I was neglected as a kid” defense. Take responsibility.
