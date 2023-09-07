A 54-year-old massage therapist from an Ashburn spa has been charged with committing a sex crime while performing a massage on a female customer, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Xudong “Gilbert” Hu, of Reston, was charged Sept. 6 with one count of obscene sexual display, a Class 1 misdemeanor, following an investigation by the agency’s Special Victims Unit. The charge stems from an incident that occurred July 31 at the Relax Spa on Ashburn Road.
The Speical Victims Unit continues to investigate the case and ask anyone with more information to contact Det. A. Rawlings at 703-777-1021 or Allison.Rawlings@Loudoun.gov.
Hu was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
Very sad to read about this alleged crime. But it spotlights once again that the vast majority of alleged sex assaults are by straight men. Please give the Trans community a break!
