A 33-year-old Paeonian Springs man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he struck a Leesburg Police cruiser Saturday night.
According to the Leesburg Police Department, two officers reported to the scene of a disabled vehicle blocking the exit ramp from Rt. 7 to Crosstrail Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m. April 29. Their vehicles, with emergency lights activated, were positioned to block traffic ahead of the stopped vehicle. Just before 11 p.m., one of the unoccupied cruisers was struck in the rear.
No injuries were reported.
In light of the incident, the Police Department issued a public reminder failure to adhere to Virginia’s “Move Over” law is not only a crime, also an important safety measure.
The incident was similar to a crash involving a Loudoun County deputy in March.
This is the third time in three months.
When are we going to get serious about punishing impaired drivers?
