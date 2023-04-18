A 40-year-old Stephenson man faces a slew of charges after crashing into a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office vehicle at the Rt. 7/Battlefield Parkway interchange early Sunday morning.
According to the report, the deputy in a K-9 vehicle had pulled over a speeder on the intersection ramp at approximately 1:30 a.m. April 16. The deputy was writing a summons while seated in the vehicle when another vehicle crashed into it, causing damage.
The deputy pursued the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver sped away before eventually stopping, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Charles Neumeister was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for driving while intoxicated. He also was charged with hit and run, reckless driving, eluding, narcotics possession, reckless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving with an open container, and refusal to submit to a blood or breath test.
No injuries were reported.
Neumeister was held without bond. A July 18 preliminary hearing was scheduled in the cases.
