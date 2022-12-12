The Leesburg Police Department credits tips from the public in yesterday’s arrest of the suspect in the Dec. 3 robbery at the Dry Mill Road 7-Eleven store.
According to the report, shortly before 1 a.m. Dec. 3, police received a report that a man had demanded cash from the clerk. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register as well as merchandise and fled the store on foot. The clerk was not injured during the encounter.
Leesburg Police detectives subsequently released video surveillance still images of the suspect, and the resulting information from the public directly led to the identification of the suspect, according to the agency.
On Dec. 11, Shaquante Simms was arrested in Berkley County, WV. He was held without bond at the Eastern Regional Jail and Corrections Facility in Martinsburg, WV, on the Leesburg charge as well as charges from other Virginia and West Virginia law enforcement agencies, according to the report.
