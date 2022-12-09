The Supreme Court of Virginia yesterday annulled a Loudoun Circuit Court judge’s order to remove the Loudoun Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office from the prosecution of a burglary suspect.
Judge James E. Plowman took the unusual action June 9 after alleging prosecutors made misrepresentations in the plea agreement that had been proposed in the case in December 2021. Plowman said the information submitted to support the deal lacked a “full review of the facts” and questioned whether the omissions were an attempt to “sell” the plea agreement.
After a series of hearings in which Plowman sought more information from prosecutors about the suspect, who had been convicted of similar charges in Fauquier County, the judge disqualified the Loudoun Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office from handling the case. He also recused himself from further involvement with the case.
Subsequently, Judge James P. Fisher appointed Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Hook to prosecute to the two felony burglary charges and three misdemeanor charges against Kevin E. Valle.
In December 2021, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michelle Burton submitted a plea agreement and supporting proffer of facts that were accepted by Plowman in late March. While the felony breaking and entering charges carry sentences of one to 20 years in prison, the plea agreement proposed a six-month active sentence on the two felonies and the additional charges of destruction of property and giving false identification to law enforcement. He also would be required to pay $2,289 in restitution to the Halal Asian Market, the Sterling Smoke Shop, and the Delhi Bazaar.
Plowman objected to prosecutors’ characterizations that Valle had no prior criminal history, despite numerous pending felony charges in the other jurisdictions and Valle having entered a guilty plea to three felony counts in Fauquier County just days before the plea agreement was filed in Loudoun.
Plowman also disputed the characterization that Valle had fallen under the influence of an older suspect with a longer criminal history. He wrote that Valle, at age 19 years and 5 months at the time of the crimes, was only 13 months younger than his alleged co-conspirator. And, he wrote, both had extensive juvenile records, with Valle having 15 charges and eight convictions and the second suspect 11 charges and 11 convictions.
The case has been on hold pending the Supreme Court appeal filed by Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj. A scheduling hearing is set for Feb. 9.
In its ruling, the Supreme Court ruled that Plowman did not provide adequate notice to Biberaj’s office of his intent to order the disqualification.
“Although Judge Plowman made statements that he believed the [statement of facts] was misleading or incomplete, he never notified Burton or anyone in Biberaj’s office that he was contemplating finding that anyone in that office had committed professional misconduct or was unfit to continue prosecuting Valle’s case,” the court wrote. “Further, Judge Plowman never provided notice that he might discipline Biberaj or her subordinates, whether by disqualification or otherwise, based on such findings.”
In September, Plowman disqualified Biberaj from prosecuting charges against the father of one of the victims in Loudoun County Public School’s sexual assault scandal. In that case, a hearing was held prior to the disqualification.
