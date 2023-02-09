The Sheriff’s Office yesterday arrested a Sterling woman in connection with armed robberies of two Enterprise Street businesses in November.
According to the report, Briar K. Ford, 34, is the suspect in the Nov. 27, 2022, robbery at the Family Dollar, and the Nov. 28, 2022, robbery at the Little Caesars.
Ford was charged with one count of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, and two counts of firearm use in the commission of a felony. Ford was held without bond at the Adult Detention Center.
