The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred early Wednesday morning in Sterling.
Deputies were called to the parking lot of Tipicos Los Amigos restaurant in the Community Plaza shopping center shortly after 2 a.m. May 17 for a report of a fight.
They found a male suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen. He was transported to a hospital for injuries described as serious.
The circumstances surrounding the fight and stabbing remain under investigation. Anyone who was in the area and may have seen something is asked to contact Det. M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021. Tips may be submitted anonymously by calling 703-777-1919 or through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
