Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Friday night in Fairfax County.
According to the report, Jeffrey R. Armstrong, 29, of Sterling, was eastbound on I-66 at 11:25 p.m. April 21 when his 2006 Suzuki GSX-R 600 rear-ended a 2003 Honda Odyssey near Centreville. Armstrong was thrown into the travel lane and struck by two additional vehicles. The motorcycle caught fire.
No other drivers were injured.
The State Police said speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.
