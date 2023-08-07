The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday in Sterling.
According to the report, the deputies were called to the scene in the area of Corkwood Drive and Cascades Parkway at 9:55 a.m. Aug. 5 for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.
The driver of the motorcycle, Joshua Desmond, 43, of Sterling, was transported to a local hospital where he died Sunday.
The driver of the passenger vehicle remained on the scene. The speed of the motorcycle is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the agency.
The Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator D. Lake at 703-771-1021.
