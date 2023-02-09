The resident who was rescued from his burning Sugarland Run home on Monday morning died from his injuries.
According to Loudoun County Fire-Rescue, Jason Urchasko, 47, died Feb. 8 at Inova Lansdowne Hospital where he had been undergoing treatment since firefighters found him unconscious in his Thrush Road home.
The agency stated Urchasko’s family is working to donate his organs to help other families in needed.
Investigators determined the fire was caused by a malfunctioning battery pack.
The home did not have working smoke detectors.
“Two important safety messages should be taken away from this tragedy,” Fire Chief Keith Johnson stated. “Have working smoke alarms and use caution with these lithium batteries that are being used in more and more household products. I am sending our Loudoun firefighters and community outreach specialists out to the Thrush Road neighborhood Thursday afternoon to spread critical fire safety information and offer smoke alarm assessments. Please take advantage of this free community service to keep you and your family safe.”
Loudoun County Fire-Rescue offers free smoke alarms that can be requested at loudoun.gov/smokealarms.
The agency also provides specific tips on lithium battery safety here: LCFR Fire Prevention & Life Safety.
