A 19-year-old Ashburn resident has been charged after two alleged assaults at a Sterling child care center.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the agency was notified on Oct. 26 by Child Protective Services that a staff member of the Karter School on Springlake Court was accused of assaulting a child at the school on Oct. 21. Upon investigating, detectives determined that a staff member pushed a child, causing her to fall backwards and strike her head on a chair.
During that investigation, investigators determined that on Oct. 18, another child had been assaulted by the same employee.
On Nov. 4, Mariah Clara Prieto was arrested and charged with cruelty and injuries to children for the first incident and assault for the second incident. She was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and released on a $1,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.