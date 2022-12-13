Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Rt. 15 south of Leesburg.
The three-vehicle crash happened near Little Oatlands Road.
According to the preliminary report, a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck two northbound vehicles. One person died at the scene. Two others were transported to Inova Loudoun Hospital for treatment of injuries described as not-life-threatening.
The road was closed to traffic for several hours during the rescue response, investigation and clean up.
