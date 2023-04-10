The Sterling woman wanted in connection with an April 1 stabbing turned herself into authorities at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Myeesha S. Hamilton, 29, is charged with malicious wounding, assault during the commission of a felony, and larceny. She was held without bond pending an arraignment hearing Monday morning.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a Stanford Square residence at about 8:48 p.m. April 1 and found the victim inside suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital and since been released.
