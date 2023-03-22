A Sterling man is safe today because a smoke alarm warned him of a fire that heavily damaged his home and nearly took his life, Loudoun Fire-Rescue reported Wednesday morning.
According to the report, at 3:40 p.m. on Monday, 911 callers reported a fire at a home on Thrush Court in Sterling. Loudoun Fire-Rescue units responded from Cascades, Sterling, Kincora, Ashburn, Moorefield stations and were joined by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Firefighters arriving on scene found a one story single-family house with fire showing from the front and rear. The single occupant had already evacuated and was outside the home. He was evaluated on scene by EMS crews due to minor injuries but declined treatment and transport to the hospital. He is staying locally with friends.
Loudoun Fire-Rescue reported he was in the shower and was alerted to the fire when his smoke alarms began to sound, giving him time to escape.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the bulk of the fire from the outside before making their way inside. Crews performed search and rescue operations and extinguished the remaining fire.
The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental, caused by combustible materials stored in close proximity to a water heater. Damages were estimated at $310,200 for the home and $186,120 for its contents.
Loudoun Fire-Rescue issued a reminder to keep combustible items at least 36 inches away from heating appliances or heat generating equipment, and to have working smoke alarms and an escape plan in case of a fire.
Smoke alarms should be tested monthly and their batteries replaced annually, and the alarms should be replaced every 10 years. Smoke alarms should be located inside every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on each level of the home, including the basement.
For more information or to request a free smoke alarm assessment go to loudoun.gov/smokealarms or call 703-737-8093.
Thank heavens for smoke detectors. Fortunately, the gentleman's life was spared. But it sounds like his house is a wreck. I hope family, friends & the community will help him return to normalcy. Happy Easter Loudoun!
