The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and auto theft that occurred Thursday night in the Ashburn Shopping Plaza.
According to the report, shortly after 7 p.m. Jan. 5, deputies responded to the Ashburn Cigars and Vapes store for a reported robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed that two poeple entered the store, threatened the clerk, and stole items before leaving. The thieves fled in a stolen black Honda CRV driven by a third subject.
A short time later, investigators said the group stole a second vehicle, which was left running by the owner in front of a convenience store in Sterling.
Deputies located both stolen cars in the area of Gramercy Park Drive and Central Station Drive later that night. A boy was arrested, but two other males fled on foot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021. Tips also may be submitted through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
