The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on North Lincoln Avenue in Sterling on Sunday night.
According to the report, the crash was reported at approximately 11:43 p.m. April 2. The driver of a 2015 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on North Lincoln Avenue when he struck a parked vehicle and then ran off the road into a ditch.
The driver, Jose Ramon Garcia, 20, of Sterling, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Witnesses to the crash who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator T. Alpy at 703-777-1021.
