The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened this morning in Sterling.
The crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. Dec.12 in the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue. According to the preliminary report, the driver of a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling on that road when he struck two parked vehicles. The driver, Jason A. Recinos-Funes, 25, of Sterling, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Witnesses to the crash who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator T. Alpy at 703-777-1021.
