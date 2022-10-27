A 19-year-old Ashburn man died after a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Gloucester Parkway and Runnymeade Terrace. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly before 10 p.m. Oct. 26 for reports of a crashed white 2018 Honda Civic. The Crash Reconstruction Unit’s preliminary findings were that the driver, Asad Kaleem, was traveling west on Gloucester Parkway in the left lane when his car crashed into a pole in the center median. He was taken to Lansdowne Hospital and later pronounced dead.
No one else was injured in the crash, and according to investigators it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about the crash to contact Investigator Mark Lotz at 703-777-1021 or Mark.Lotz@loudoun.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.