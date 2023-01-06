A Reston man was arrested Thursday in connection with the 2022 shooting of three people on North Fillmore Avenue in Sterling.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, was arrested at a residence in Reston and charged with six felonies: three counts malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was held without bond at the Adult Detention Center. The United States Marshals Service and the Fairfax County Police Department assisted in the arrest.
The charges stem from a June 11, 2022, incident in which deputies were called to an area of North Fillmore Avenue near Fletcher Road where a woman was found suffering gunshot wounds. Two other victims suffered minor injuries and later returned to the scene. All three victims were later released from the hospital, according to the report.
A juvenile from Sterling was arrested in the case last June. The teenager was charged with one count of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and four counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His case is being adjudicated in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
