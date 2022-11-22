A Loudoun County Public Schools behavioral assistant has been charged with two counts of assault, following a Sheriff’s Office investigation.
Julie D. Hancher, 55, of Leesburg, is accused of assaulting a student inside a Lightridge High School classroom on two occasions, according to the report.
The incidents were reported by school personnel to the school resource officer on Nov. 14.
The charges were filed Nov. 22.
Additional details were not released.
