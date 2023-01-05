The man charged with second-degree murder in July 2021 fatal stabbing of Natalie Crow at their Round Hill-area home has been ordered to return to in-patient mental health treatment to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.
Stone L. Colburn, 25, appeared in Loudoun County Circuit Court on Thursday following a two-month evaluation conducted by the Loudoun County Department of Mental Health while he was held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
Although the resulting 14-page evaluation report is sealed, presentations by the attorneys during the Jan. 5 status hearing before Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher indicated that the evaluation concluded it was likely Colburn could be rehabilitated to stand trial.
Colburn had been under evaluation at Central State Hospital since his arrest. In October, it appeared that doctors there were poised to declare that he could not be rehabilitated, a diagnosis that would prevent the case from going to trial. Instead, he would remain hospitalized, but with the possibility he could be released after five years.
To avoid that, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office filed a new felony charge in Circuit Court and dismissed the pending charges awaiting review in District Court while also securing direct indictments on the original charges from a grand jury. During that sequence of events, Colburn was released from custody by the Sheriff’s Office. He was apprehended a day later traveling with his family on I-95 near Savannah, GA.
On Thursday, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office sought to keep Colburn at the Loudoun jail and under the care of local mental health staff, citing his failure to take medication on schedule as a likely contributor to his mental imbalance.
Fisher said state law did not provide that as an option, requiring Colburn to be placed in in-patient treatment by the state’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
The prosecutor then asked that Colburn not be returned to Central State Hospital, but instead be housed at another facility. Fisher said that decision will be made by the state commissioner.
Fisher scheduled a July 6 hearing to review Colburn’s status.
https://www.loudounnow.com/news/sept-8-hearing-set-in-round-hill-murder-case/article_72b5d45a-fa46-55e0-a76b-074ec2979492.html
https://www.loudounnow.com/news/loudoun-supervisors-join-criticism-of-biberaj-in-round-hill-murder-case/article_966a3706-4f6a-11ed-90bb-6b1458e834d9.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.