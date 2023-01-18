A Round Hill man faces up to 20 years in federal prison following his Jan. 17 conviction on charges of receiving child pornography and attempted destruction of evidence.
According to Federal District Court records and evidence presented at trial, from at least November 2019 through January 2022, Max Christian Frear, 35, used a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to receive child pornography. When the FBI executed a search of the defendant’s home, law enforcement found a damaged computer storage device in his toilet. The evidence showed that Frear tried to destroy the storage device by dunking it in liquid for his 3D printer, breaking it in half, and attempting to flush it down the toilet. The FBI recovered the storage device, which contained 84 videos and more than 5,600 images depicting child sexual abuse. Many of those files depicted the sexual abuse of prepubescent minor victims, including infants and toddlers.
Frear faces a sentence of five to 20 years in prison. A May 26 sentencing hearing is set.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched the Department of Justice in 2006. For more information, go to justice.gov/psc.
(1) comment
A criminal in Loudoun was convicted? Oh wait, it was a Federal prosecution. That explains it.
