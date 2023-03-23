Franklin Antonio Carcamo Giron on Thursday pleaded guilty to the rape of a 12-year-old family member, at a court hearing that was delayed more than 20 years.
The 45-year-old man was indicted in December 2001 on two counts of rape and was scheduled to enter a guilty plea the following month. However, he was released from jail on bond prior to his court date and fled the area. He remained missing for two decades.
In 2019, Leesburg Police Department detectives and the department’s crime and traffic analyst determined Carcamo Giron was living in eastern El Salvador. Detectives worked with federal and international agencies to obtain an INTERPOL Red Notice, an international arrest warrant.
Carcamo Giron was arrested there on Aug. 18, 2020, pursuant to the INTERPOL notice. He arrived in Loudoun last August.
During the March 23 Circuit Court hearing, he pleaded guilty to one count of rape. He faces a sentence of five years to life in prison. Additional charges of rape and failure to appear in court were dropped. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
According to a proffer the evidence prosecutors would have presented at trial, Carcamo Giron moved into the Leesburg home with the victim and her extended family in February 2001. Within a few weeks, he kissed and fondled the teen, at a time when both of her parents were out of the home,. A few days after that he raped her. He told investigators he had intercourse with her 10 times during the ensuing months. The last time was Sept. 17, 2001, after which the victim reported the assaults to her elementary school guidance consoler, who alerted Leesburg Police and Child Protective Services. By that time, the victim was pregnant.
According to the filing, Carcamo Giron claimed to police the relationship was consensual. He said he knew it was wrong but could not resist the temptation.
(0) comments
