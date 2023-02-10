A month after a plan by Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj for her office to not participate in the prosecution of many misdemeanors became public, the county’s political and law enforcement leaders are still working to determine its impacts.
Biberaj met with representatives of the county’s law enforcement agencies late last month and planned a meeting with the county’s District Court judges before implementing the program as early as next week.
In a Dec. 30 memo to the District Court judges, Biberaj said her office would shift its focus to cases involving violent crimes and felonies.
She stated prosecutors would not participate in traffic cases involving traffic infractions punishable by fines, reckless driving cases below 90 miles an hour, first-offense driver’s license violations, property damage hit-and-runs, eluding, and registration and titling violations. Additionally, they will not participate in criminal offenses that are statutorily eligible for deferred findings, including trespassing, petty larceny, possession of Schedule III or IV drugs, drunk in public, underage possession of alcohol, noise complaints, violations of ordinances, failure to appear, and trials in absence not involving jail time.
In those cases, the charging police officer or deputy would be expected to provide evidence in court needed to secure convictions.
The announcement provided fuel for critics who have decried Biberaj’s three-year tenure as being too soft on crime. But it also raised alarm among other civic leaders who objected to the unexpected and unilateral nature of the decision and its uncertain implications.
Law enforcement representatives who participated in a Jan. 27 briefing said Biberaj clarified that the intent of the new policy was to apply only to uncontested cases, for defendants not represented by attorneys. One concept presented was that contested Class 1 and Class 2 misdemeanors would be rescheduled until the next month, filtering out simple cases and providing time for prosecutors to prepare.
However, agency representatives said it was apparent that the nuts and bolts of implementing the plan had not been fully developed. No written procedures had been established and the session ended with a list of unanswered questions and a promise to respond later.
They said the impact of the program will be measured, in part, by how many cases get dropped or defeated in court without the support of a prosecutor.
Ensuring that police officers aren’t required to go up against lawyers in the court hearings was one key concern, with police chiefs worried that their officers aren’t trained for the nuances of the courtroom.
“We didn’t go to law school. She did,” one police chief said.
Elected leaders also have signaled alarm over the plan.
Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton last month said he was worried the initiative could encourage lawlessness. He's also concerned about the extra responsibility being placed on the town’s police officers and questioned claims that the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office is overwhelmed with cases.
Biberaj attended the council’s Feb. 9 meeting to provide an update.
“There has been a significant amount of concern from our community. The residents and citizens are unsure what this means, what the impacts will be. Our businesses are really concerned because they don’t know what it means and we don’t have answers,” Littleton said.
Biberaj said the effort is focused on making better use of her attorneys’ time and following procedures that are used in other courts around the commonwealth and across the country.
“This is a best practice. This is not a Buta Biberaj initiative,” she said.
Addressing the biggest misconception, she said, “the bottom line is all case will be prosecuted.”
She said the intent is to limit the involvement of county prosecutors in District Court cases—where some 30,000 cases are pending—to those in which jail time would be sought based on the nature of the crime and the suspect’s criminal history. And, she noted, it was not uncommon for police officers to present minor cases in court without a prosecutor.
“There is no case that is not important to us. There are just some cases that demand our attention more than other cases,” she said.
While council members said they were a bit more comfortable following her presentation, several said the community at large should be included in the conversation.
“The community, I think, views your attempt to streamline some of this as rather high-handed, conducted without much consultation with your stakeholders. Obviously, that's not true,” Council member Morris “Bud” Jacobs said. “But the fact that there is this misapprehension is deeply troubling to me. You have stakeholders in the courts and in law enforcement. I would argue that your biggest stakeholder of all is your community—the community that you serve. No one is questioning your right as a politically elected official to make determinations that you believe are appropriate and correct. However, you're also the county's chief law enforcement officer and as such, I believe you have an obligation to communicate what you're doing clearly and concisely.”
Biberaj acknowledged the proposal has generated misconceptions. She said that letter that stirred the controversy was not intended to be an announcement to the general public, but was addressed to the judges to start the conversation of developing more formal procedures.
“I’ve been in Loudoun County for 30 years. I would never do anything to jeopardize safety,” she said.
