Purcellville’s Volunteer Firefighter Company marks its 100th anniversary today.
Founded on March 15, 1923, the company today includes 84 volunteers including 47 operational volunteers, 17 associate members, and 20 lifetime members. Volunteers staff the firehouse 365 days a year and responded to approximately 1,200 calls in 2022, according to Purcellville Fire Chief Scott Maple
The company was formed a few years after the town suffered two large fires that swept through Main Street and 21st street, which was then called Depot Road. The fires almost destroyed the town’s business district, prompting the residents to buy a chemical wagon to aid in the fight against future fires.
Then, in 1923, the fire company was officially formed, and purchased its first fire engine.
Long-serving Purcellville Volunteer Fire Company member Allen Colby said it is believed the first engine was housed in a garage behind where the Purcellville Family Restaurant currently stands. In 1938, the company purchased a second truck and moved to a new firehouse. In 1974 the company moved to the firehouse off Maple Avenue where it remained until its most recent move North Maple Avenue in 2009.
The Purcellville Volunteer Fire Company has responded to many calls over the years, among the most memorable being a major fire in January 1940 that destroyed the inside of Nichol’s Hardware store, a large fire in the 1960s caused when a windstorm blew a power line onto a gas tank, two significant fires in the late ’70s and early ’80s that destroyed several buildings on 21st Street, and the 1974 crash of a TWA 727 airliner into Mount Weather. The company also participated in the response to 9/11 supplementing the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department as they responded to the attacks on the Pentagon.
The department plans to continue its centennial celebration with special events throughout the year, including a Public Safety Day in May and a fire prevention open house in October. The department will also have 100-year anniversary merchandise available.
