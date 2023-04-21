At approximately 3 a.m. on April 9, multiple people entered the property of Browning Equipment on Main Street in Purcellville and stole four pieces of equipment.
Then they crossed the street to the Total Fitness Warehouse, where they also stole a truck and trailer into which they loaded three of the four pieces of equipment before driving away. The fourth piece was left on the Total Fitness property.
Browning Equipment owner Jeff Browning said the value of the three pieces of equipment stolen amounted to $53,400, in addition to $800 worth of tools that were also taken. He said that while his company had an item stolen last year, they were “spoiled” and have not had to worry about burglaries in the past.
“[Purcellville] is not our sleepy little old town anymore,” he said, adding that he was looking to add security cameras soon.
Total Fitness CEO Magic Kayhan said he was frustrated that the perpetrators were able to steal the equipment and a truck and trailer from his property without anyone noticing. He said the town should be allocating more of its funds to the Purcellville Police Department.
“I am in 100% support of the police department in Purcellville… the problem is not them,” Kabban said. “The problem is the regime that is in charge right now. The mayor and the council members do not care about the safety of citizens.”
He said he would like to see salaries for the officers raised, adding that for every new officer hired at a salary of $80,000, he would be willing to donate $10,000.
Deputy Chief Dave Dailey said the department was working with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office to find the perpetrators, adding, “we will continue until there is a resolution.”
Browning said on Thursday that he had heard from the sergeant in charge of the case who said the truck and trailer had been recovered in Upper Marlboro, MD.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sergeant Camp at 540-338-7422, extension 2127.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.