Just days before the scheduled start of a 10-day jury trial on a charge that he aided the suspect in a December 2021 murder, Abdul Waheed now has a new trial date on a new charge.
Waheed was arrested Jan. 21, following the Dec. 30 fatal shooting of 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode in her Brambleton home. He was charged with being an accessory to murder before and after the fact, allegedly aiding the suspected shooter, Furqan Syed, by driving him to and from the scene
During a preliminary hearing in District Court, county prosecutors narrowed the charge to being an accessory after the fact, a charge that was confirmed by a grand jury indictment. His trial was scheduled to start Monday.
However, on Oct. 17, a week before that start date, prosecutors secured a direct indictment from a grand jury on a new charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
In an emergency motion hearing before in Circuit Court Judge James Plowman on Thursday, Waheed’s attorney Kelly King challenged the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office’s action saying it appeared to be an effort to delay the trial after a previous request for a continuance was denied.
She criticized the prosecutors’ maneuvering as an attempt to circumvent that ruling.
She said prosecutors, who last spring dropped allegations that Waheed was an accessory before the shooting, had months to bring the new charge. She noted that no subpoenas had been issued for the more than 80 witnesses listed in the Commonwealth’s case, and that it did not appear that the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had made preparations to start the trial in just five days.
Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shaniqua Clark Nelson said the new charge stemmed from recorded statements believed to have been made by Syed while he was in custody in the United Arab Emirates in March after fleeing the U.S. She said her office does not yet have that evidence, which is expected to be released in January.
King sought to have the trial on the new charge combined with the accessory charge and have both adjudicated starting Monday. Waheed has been held without bond since his arrest and the deadline to comply with his right to a speedy trial is next month.
Clark Nelson sought to drop prosecution of the accessory charge and to set a new trial for the conspiracy charge.
Plowman agreed to allow the accessory charge to be dropped and appeared set to move forward with trial on the conspiracy charge next week. However, he granted the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office a one-week delay, until Oct. 31, because the lead prosecutor on the case was out with COVID-19 this week and Clark Nelson said she could not adequately step in to handle the case herself.
Syed is charged with first-degree murder, armed burglary, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of felonies. His trial is scheduled to start April 21.
