The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a death aboard a private jet that was bound for Leesburg Executive Airport on Friday.
According to preliminary reports, the Bombardier Challenger 300 encountered severe turbulence after departing from Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene, NH, on March 3 and diverted to a landing at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, CT.
The aircraft had two crew members and three passengers aboard. The passenger who died has not been publicly identified.
On Monday, the NTSB reported investigators are looking at a reported trim issue before the in-flight upset, and will learn more after analyzing the flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder and other information like weather data. The agency said a preliminary report will be available in two to three weeks.
The aircraft was registered to Kanas City, MO-based rural broadband provider Conexon LLC through the fractional ownership service AirShare.
(2) comments
What a tragic set of circumstances. The jet must have shaking terribly for a passenger to die from the trauma. I hope the NTSB gets to the bottom of this. RIP
Doesn]'t seem to me like it's a good time for FAA to get rid of that remote tower Leesburg spent much time trying to get!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.