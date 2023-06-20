An overturned logging truck closed an on-ramp to the Leesburg Bypass on Tuesday morning.
Fire and rescue crews were called to the South King Street interchange where a northbound tractor-trailer transporting logs overturned on the ramp to onto the bypass. Rescue crews freed the driver, who initially was trapped inside the cab.
The ramp reopened to traffic shortly after 3 p.m.
(1) comment
VDOT has done their best to make this unusable...I guess you could say the log truck was just finishing the job for them.
