In the middle of summer between pool parties and barbecues, on the first Tuesday of August, comes an annual National Night Out intended to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.
Loudoun’s law enforcement agencies are planning events throughout the county this evening to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer places to live.
Tuesday is also an opportunity for residents to meet two new police cheifs—Thea Pirnat in Leesburg and Shaun D. Jones in Middleburg.
The opportunities for Loudouners to get out and meet their first responders include:
Sheriff’s Office
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office plans events at several eastern Loudoun locations.
- Ashburn Village 44078 Cheltenham Circle from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Broadlands, 21907 Claiborne Parkway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Landsdowne, 43459 Riverpoint Drive from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- One Loudoun Pavilion at Russell Branch Parkway from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cascades Community Association, 20670 Fernbank Court from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Countryside Homeowners Association, 46020 Algonkian Parkway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mirror Ridge Homeowners Associating, Mirror Ridge Plaza at Silhouette Square from 6 p.m. to 8 p.
- Sugarland Run, 200 Greenfield Court from 6.pm. to 8 p.m.
- South Riding, 43055 Center Street from 6 p.m. to 9.pm
Leesburg
The Leesburg Police Department will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Douglass Community Center, 407 E Market St, Leesburg.
The department will have police vehicles and equipment on display, and children are invited to meet officers in person. The Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company and the Town of Leesburg’s Streets Division will also have equipment on display. Representatives from the town’s Diversity Commission will provide free face painting. Loudoun Hunger Relief will set up a produce tent with free fresh vegetables and the Kiwanis Club of Leesburg will be handing out free books to community members. Target has donated two bicycles to be raffled off and there will be free refreshments, activities for children, and music.
“It’s an opportunity to meet members of the own” Pirnat said. “I’m looking forward to it. We have a lot of great things planned and we’ve partnered with the Leesburg Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Street Division. I think it’s going to be fun for everyone.”
Lovettsville
Lovettsville’s Summer on the Green is hosting a National Night Out Celebration in honor of local heroes at Walker Pavilion Tuesday Aug. 1 beginning at 3 p.m.
The event will have food, activities for children, a pie eating contest and a chili cook-off. Members of the Sheriff’s Office will attend from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The festivities will be concluded with a showing of the film “Playing with Fire.”
Middleburg
The Middleburg Police Department will host its celebration at the Middleburg Community Center Ballfield on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be free hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn, music, a moon bounce, rock walls, door prizes, activities for kids, a bicycle giveaway, a dunk tank and more.
“National night out in Middleburg is a very unique experience” Jones said. “It’s an opportunity [for residents] to engage with police officers and an opportunity for us to engage with residents and business owners. It’s going to be a great time for everyone … it’s all about community policing and community engagement.”
Purcellville
The Purcellville Police Department is celebrating with a caravan through the town stopping in three neighborhoods and hosting block parties, cookouts or ice cream socials on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Key stops include the Giant parking lot at 5:30 p.m. for a free picnic, the Purcellville Library at 7 p.m. for games and activities and Loudoun Valley Community Center for an ice cream social at 8 p.m. Members of the Sheriff’s Office will also attend.
National Night Out provides an opportunity to bring police officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances and was first introduced in 1984 according to the National Night Out website. Now communities in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide participate in the event.
For more information go to natw.org.
