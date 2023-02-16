Sheriff Mike Chapman has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 National Sheriffs’ Association’s Ferris E. Lucas Sheriff of the Year award.
Established in 1995, the award recognizes a sheriff for significant contributions to improving the office as well as community engagement above and beyond the responsibilities required. Lucas was as 50-year law enforcement veteran who served as president and executive director of the association.
In selecting Chapman for the award, the association cited his approach to leadership, stewardship, and innovation, along with his successful efforts to protect his office from efforts to replace its law enforcement responsibilities with a police department and appointed chief.
“I am grateful to the National Sheriffs’ Association for this recognition,” Chapman stated. “Many distinguished sheriffs have received the Ferris E. Lucas award and I am honored to be included among these respected public servants.”
“Mike Chapman is a great Sheriff and an even better person,” NSA Executive Director Jonathan Thompson stated. “He embodies everything this award was created to recognize, and the peers he serves with on the NSA board see him as a forward-looking leader who is determined to keep his community safe and equip the professionals in his office with the best tools and training to succeed.”
The award will be presented this summer at the NSA’s annual conference in Grand Rapids, MI.
Chapman is serving his third four-year term as Loudoun’s sheriff and is seeking re-election in November.
His agency is largest full-service sheriff’s office in Virginia and oversees law enforcement, the jail, and the courts. The $115 million annual budget includes more than 600 sworn deputies and 200 civilian personnel.
(3) comments
Sheriff Chapman with a “woke” Board of Supervisors outshines them. Loudoun Co is low on crime but the likes of Supervisor Juli Briskman makes Loudoun look like another Seattle. Juli is proven wrong once again!
I have a lot of things to say about Mike Chapman. But I won't rain on his parade today. Congratulations Sheriff Chapman!
Back when the BoS was going through that nonsense about wanting a unionized PD that worked for the County Administrator, who, by the way, works for the BoS, and specifically the Chair, I spoke at the public hearing. My three minutes boiled down to this. "I've lived overseas and in numerous places throughout the US during my nearly 70 years and other than living on a locked down military installation with 24 hour armed military police patrols, I've never felt safer." I made other comments relating to my past experiences but that about sums it up.
Congratulations to Sheriff Chapman on this award. Another member of Loudoun County has received well-deserved recognition; we have many outstanding persons of all ages in LoCo and it's good when any of our citizens are recognized for their work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.