After eight days, 55 witnesses, and nearly 200 items of evidence, a Circuit Court jury on Friday will begin deliberations in the murder trial of Furqan Syed.
He is alleged to have fatally shot Najat Chemlali Goode in her Brambleton home on Dec. 30, 2021.
Prosecutors allege that he surveilled her house for two days before sneaking inside through the home’s garage door, shooting Goode three times in the front hallway, and running out the back door to meet a friend in an awaiting car. They claim the attack lasted just over one minute. He fled the country days later and was apprehended two months later in Dubai.
The circumstantial-evidence case was built on the work of Sheriff’s Office deputies in the hours and days after the shooting—including scouring Goode’s neighborhood and surrounding neighborhoods for video footage that captured a man believed to be Syed walking in the area at the time of the attack, as well as images of a car said be Syed’s and another said to that of the alleged get-away driver. Prosecutors also introduced cell phone records with the intent of providing information on Syed’s movements in the days before, during and after the attack.
Not included in the evidence is the murder weapon, which investigators have not recovered, or a testimony detailing a motive for the killing.
Syed’s attorneys argued Wednesday that prosecutors provided little if any evidence linking him to the crime.
While Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr. said it will be up to the jury to make that determination, he did take one of the four felony charges filed against Syed off the table.
Fleming granted the defense’s motion to strike the charge that Syed conspired with the alleged get-away driver, Abdul Waheed, to commit murder.
Defense attorney John A. Boneta successfully argued that there was “zero evidence” that Syed and Waheed had entered an agreement to commit the crime. Fleming agreed.
That was the same conclusion reached by Judge James E. Plowman when he dismissed the charge during Waheed’s trial last November.
Waheed testified as a prosecution witness during a brief appearance in Syed’s trial Wednesday, saying only that he did not see Syed fatally shoot Goode.
Syed still faces charges of first-degree murder, armed burglary, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The murder charge carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
The trial is scheduled to resume Friday morning when the jury will be provided the legal instructions for its deliberations and hear final arguments from the attorneys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.